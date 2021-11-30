When the temperature drops, it is valid to do all the style tricks that we have on hand to protect ourselves from the cold, and how can it be otherwise, doing it with style is always a great option, therefore, and appealing to winter accessories and trends, knitted hats, or beanies They will always be our best allies to complement the seasonal look.

In fascinating colors, quality materials to protect us from the cold and incredible designs, these knitted hats will undoubtedly be part of a phenomenal winter outfit, even becoming total protagonists of your look.

Zeus Two-Tone Reversible Beanie





Because there is nothing better than betting on a two-in-one accessory, we have this yellow and blue Zeus hat which is made to accompany you both when exercising and on leisure days.

You find it reduced from 14.99 to 4.99 euros.

Zeus Beanie Reversible Winter Hat

Nike AIR Unlimited Beanie





If you feel like your winter is missing a good dose of color, here is definitely it: this knitted hat in neon green It’s great not just for getting people to look at you, but for adopting (successfully) urban trends for bold hues.

You find it reduced from 19.99 to only 4.99 euros.

Nike AIR Unlimited Beanie Men’s Winter Hat 145778-310

PUMA x Scuderia Ferrari Knit Beanie





As part of a unique collaboration between sport and adrenaline, Puma offers us this hat in conjunction with Ferrari To make the color block the most striking part of our look, with this three-color hat and shield.

You find it reduced from 28 to 13.99 euros.

PUMA x Scuderia Ferrari Galaxy Beanie Hat

Legea knit beanie





A traditional touch to our look is what we can adopt on cold days thanks to this Legea hat, which we love for the ribbed detail of its design and its blatant red color.

You find it reduced from 8.56 to 4.99 euros.

Legea Katy Winter Hat

MSTRDS Pastel Knit Hat





Because we can always bet on natural colors, this peach colored MSTRDS beanie It is perfect for styling pieces in white, as it will break the monotony of a monochrome look from head to toe.

You find it reduced from 8.99 to 2.22 euros.

MSTRDS Pastel Basic Flap Beanie Hat

Zeus FC Crotone Cap





For fans of Italian football, this two-tone FC Crotone hat is ideal to wear with all your outfitsThe fusion of blue and red is perfect to wear with an informal sweatshirt and jeans look.

You find it reduced from 11.99 to 3.99 euros.

FC Crotone Zeus Men’s Beanie Hat

