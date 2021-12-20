Cougar He presented the new “European style” jerseys from Chivas and Rayados and, now, it is the subject of criticism on social networks.

We are just under three weeks away from the start of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament in which, for the first time in 70 years, Atlas will be the defending champion.

As is customary, the arrival of the Closing Tournament of Mexican soccer is involved, among other things, by the presentation of the third kit of some teams, a trend that, in the European leagues, has already been fully established since the beginning of the season. season.

In Mexico, given that the season is divided into two tournaments (Apertura and Clausura), only some teams present a third uniform in which it covers from January to May and that, on this occasion, they have not wanted to leave behind.

Today, Puma, the brand that dresses Chivas and Rayados, presented the third kit that these clubs will use in the Clausura 2022 Tournament, a design that draws attention because it does not have the team’s crest and that was launched this season in the European clubs.

Both in England, Spain, Germany, France and the Netherlands, Puma’s design was a constant in the teams that he wears and, now, it has arrived in Mexico, but, on the contrary, in social networks it has been a motive of all kinds of comments.

First, the price: 2,229 pesos each of the men’s shirts costs, even more expensive than some European team jerseys, which is why some users have launched severe criticism of the brand and, above all, the owner of Chivas , Amaury Vergara.

The bad thing that we are not PSG, but the shirt is more expensive than the teams in Europe, and here without: squad, Technician, Directive. Well no, not like that, gentlemen. Thanks but no. pic.twitter.com/CiHQQo9we5 – Juan Luis Ramírez (@JLUISORIA) December 20, 2021

Whoa $ 2200 @Amauryvz Do you have PSG players in your ranks? or is it the price we will pay for Pizarro, polished, if so, answer soon. – RS_7_Vic ?? ? ? (@ Mr_Vic_77) December 20, 2021

Seeing the player version of course, at the European level they sell the amateur version at the price you find the chivas amateur version as well, more research is needed before commenting pic.twitter.com/vQbgnSl1IX – How Juls stole christmas! ? (@MyNameEsJuls) December 20, 2021

On the other hand, this series of designs launched by Puma has not gone down well with fans, especially because, in addition, it was the same with all the clubs it sponsors.

Given this, the designs of the Chivas and Monterrey uniforms were also criticized for the lack of shield and creativity of Puma for what will be the third kits for both teams.

Little detail were they missing? pic.twitter.com/Xov5RLr88l – Alejandro Robles Gzz (@aroblesgz) December 20, 2021

Beggar Puma haha ​​they all got their shirts madrio, who was the one who designed that? They made that design to all the teams, they don’t have any creativity, to Chivas and now Monterrey. – Oliver Limón (@ oliverlimon69) December 20, 2021

Do not stain even to make a nice shirt there is money! It looks like the ones they sell on promoda !! – Alexx Alvarez (@ AlexxAlvarez35) December 20, 2021

The generic models of this shitty brand are horrible, just like the way the club owners run the team – Rivers (@Dexter_Chivo) December 20, 2021

Currently, teams such as Manchester City (England), AC Milan (Italy), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), PSV (Holland) Olympique de Marseille (France), Valencia (Spain), among others, are what also launched the design of Puma for their third kit which, for some, looks like a training jersey.

In a way, the third uniform lends itself to experimentation; many clubs around the world feature extravagant and even colorful designs, because, in reality, it is not a clothing that they wear very often.

However, for fans it represents, in a way, the identification of the team and the simple fact that these Puma uniforms do not have a shield is reason enough for the common fan not to like it.

Now read: