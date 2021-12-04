Winter in Hawaii? That’s the crazy Pull & Bear’s proposal for this Christmas. If we associate the Pacific islands with a palm tree shirt, in winter the ideal collection for traveling is just as colorful but much warmer. The padded jackets, sweaters with Christmas motifs, wool garments and some patchwork to add insanity to Christmas outfits.

In order not to get cold we really liked the long padded coat by Pull & Bear, Available in various colors.





Em Springfield They also opt for long hooded parkas, a garment resistant to cold and rain.





This green jacket with shearling on the neck is ideal to wear in our Christmas looks for meetings with friends and family and costs 45.99 euros.





Green is a perfect color to combine with winter clothes, like this one padded jacket by Quicksilver for sale in Springfield.





Another of the jackets that has caught our attention the most from Pull & Bear is this patchwork jacket that will give color to winter for 59.99 euros.





The garment that can not be missing at Christmas is a christmas jumper. Is there a way to make it even more endearing? With a Baby Joda print, priced at 29.99 euros.





East Where’s Wally jersey It will make us remember our childhood, and it is that every Christmas we get nostalgic.





In H&M they also join the fashion of Christmas sweaters with three different prints.





Official site | Pull & Bear