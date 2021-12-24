If we have to name those television series that marked a before and after this year, without a doubt we have to refer to The Squid Game, the most watched Netflix production in the history of the platform that became an off-screen event, so much so that now Pull & Bear dedicates a capsule collection to it replicating the uniform of the participants and other allusive elements of the program in ideal sweatshirts for this winter.

The numbering of the participants, the shapes of the workers’ masks and text in Korean make up the elements with which you can give a great twist to your look.

Hoodie in green





As a nod to the last participant (and winner) of the games, this sweatshirt shows the number 456 on the chest, while in the back it is appreciated to see text in Korean.

HOODED SWEATSHIRT THE GAME OF THE SQUID GREEN

Red hoodie





In a blatant red color like the uniform of the game workers, we have this sweatshirt that adds a more sporty touch to your look, and that, in addition, becomes more striking thanks to the triangle and text print on the sleeve.

HOODED SWEATSHIRT THE SQUID GAME RED

Black hoodie





For those who love total black looks, this sweatshirt with a photographic print on the front and with the motifs to challenge the cookie, while on the back, displays the finalist contestant numbers and 001.

BLACK SQUID GAME HOODIE

Gray sweatshirt with print





Finally, this sweatshirt in gray shows the pictures of the cookie shapes on the front, while, behind, we see the number 067 and the phrase Do you want to play a game with me?, which refers us to one of the most endearing moments of the series.

SWEATSHIRT THE SQUID GAME COOKIES

