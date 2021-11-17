If there is something that the Covid-19 pandemic left us and the isolation to which it had us, it is definitely lthe adoption of comfortable clothes with which we walk at home, and is that the days of confinement lent themselves not to get out of bed or not get up from the sofa, and thus take advantage of that unique feeling of rest, therefore, the new collection of men’s pajamas from Pull & Bear We find it a fascinating launch with which we adopt the best style at bedtime.

The pajamas consist of long patterned pants and a white t-shirt with a contrast pocket that matches the print on the bottom. The new collection of pajamas is made up of seven different models, three of them for sale in a physical store and four more available only online.





Adopting black and white as the main element of this collection, Pull & Bear pajamas They have that carefree effect that a look to walk at home requires, and that is that simplicity is combined with dynamic prints to take the clothes we sleep in out of their comfort zone.

Two-piece pajamas with a checkered pattern, available for 19.99 euros.





Motifs like the animal print, paintings and even flowers are part of the patterns in this collection, which contrast with other prints like paisley and vertical stripes.

Two-piece pajamas available for 19.99 euros.

If you want to give your look a twist for bedtime, then you can’t miss out. the new Pull & Bear pajamas with which going to bed will be an experience of style.

More information | Pul & Bear