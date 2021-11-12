We will start preparing the filling. For the cream, in a bowl we mix the sugar with the cornstarch, add a little milk, the yolks and beat with some rods until we see no lumps. In a saucepan, add the rest of the milk, the cream and the vanilla, heat until it starts to boil.

Then we separate from the fire and without stopping stirring we add the previous porridge, we return to the fire and cook stirring so that it sticks to us until it starts to boil again. We separate from the heat and put it in a bowl, covering it with food film on the surface of the cream. Chill in the fridge.

We will cut the apples into quarters and then finely sliced. We reserve by sprinkling them with a little lemon juice.

We spread the puff pastry and cut a band about 15 centimeters wide, as well as two strips two centimeters wide and the same length as the band. We beat the egg and with a brush we paste the flaky strips, one on each side of the band. We preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

In a pastry bag we add the cream filling the space between the sides of the puff pastry. We place the apple slices in an orderly way. We bake for 30 minutes at 180 degrees or until we see the cooked puff pastry and the toasted apple.

Once out of the oven we paint, if you like, with glitter gel for cakes, homemade, here you have the recipe, or commercial.