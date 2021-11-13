The bridge of November 20 to commemorate the Mexican Revolution will leave a tourist consumption that will reach 26 billion pesos, according to estimates by Miguel Torruco Marqués, head of the federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur).

Just for lodging, he estimated that a spill of 2,502 million pesos would be collected, especially in beach destinations such as the Riviera Nayarit, Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, whose hotel occupancies range between 67 and 75%.

In this sense, the “El Buen Fin” commercial campaign, which started on November 10 and will end on November 16, together with the long bridge, will promote an average national hotel occupancy of 60.1% and the

arrival of 1 million 725 thousand tourists to accommodation centers.

It may interest you: 130 thousand establishments participate in El Buen Fin: Ministry of Economy

“The percentage of occupancy that some urban destinations such as Mexico City will reach, with 62%; Monterrey, 57%; Guadalajara metropolitan area, 54% and the city of San Luis Potosí, with 57% ”, estimated Sectur.

In the case of some magical towns, there is Tulum, which expects 70% hotel occupancy; Isla Mujeres, 54%; San Cristóbal de las Casas,

47%, and Palenque, 44%.

“The next long weekend, together with the last

Day of the Dead, will contribute to the recovery of the activity

national tourism, which in November 2020 only reached 29% occupancy nationwide, ”explained Torruco.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information