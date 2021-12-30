The report indicates that the daytime rates for the Transportation Service in its Executive Service modality in the State of Puebla will be:

Base Rate 17.50 pesos and will be applied at the time of requesting the service through the application and for payment in cash at the time of boarding the unit.

The minimum charge per trip will be 52 pesos for journeys of up to five kilometers from origin to destination, at the time of boarding the unit, in the Metropolitan Area, while 87 pesos will be charged for trips of more than 10 kilometers. And on trips greater than 11 kilometers and up to 25 kilometers, the amount will be from 122 to 226 pesos.

In the case of night rates, the state government determined a minimum amount of 68 pesos, while the maximum amount will be 294 pesos.

It is important to note that this agreement will be valid for a few days, from this December 29, 2021 to January 15, 2022, since the idea is that the end of the year holidays are not overshadowed with dynamic rates that abuse the consumer .