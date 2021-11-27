Thanks to the social networks and video platforms that we can use at this time, the edition of this type of content is more on the rise than ever. For this we have at our disposal programs of all kinds, as in the case of the Adobe proposal, Premiere.
This is an application especially suitable for both professional and home users who are starting in this sector. And it is that the program presents us with all kinds of functionalities and characteristics to facilitate this type of tasks related to video editing. But of course, the quality of the final results that we are going to obtain will depend to a large extent on the depth that we acquire with Adobe Premiere. As with other programs from the same firm, such as Photoshop, this proposal offers better results as we gain experience.
But we are not always going to need to complicate our lives by delving into the most complex software solutions in this sector. It is precisely for this reason that the company itself proposes an alternative solution that is more suitable for new video editors. Here we refer to the software known as Adobe Premiere Elements which we will talk about below. It tries to make these editing tasks much easier for us through wizards and automated functions.
Possibly we are not going to achieve professional results, but in most cases we do not need them either. An example is the case that we are going to talk about in these same lines. And it is that by means of a simple trick we will be able share directly on our social networks editing work done here.
We are going to achieve all this that we are commenting on thanks to a function specially indicated for this that Adobe Premiere Elements offers us. When we start the control panel of the application as such we will find a section called Share videos on YouTube. Well, this is precisely the option we are looking for at the moment to help us with our social networks. Therefore, we only have to click on it.
At that time the program itself will start up, but giving us direct access to the feature that we are talking about. As you can imagine, this will allow us not only to share this content on social networks, but also on the platform of google streaming video. Apart from this, we will also have the possibility of publishing these personal projects in Facebook, Instagram or Vimeo. For all this, a window will appear on the screen that allows us to configure that content in the event that we are going to launch it to a social network of those mentioned.
At the top of this window we find a series of tabs among which we choose the desired online platform. In the event that we have opted for Facebook or Instagram, we can customize different parameters corresponding to the content of the video before its publication. So we can specify its resolution, quality and size. However, in the event that we opt for the YouTube or Vimeo streaming platforms, the process will be more direct.