During the Game Awards gala we could see many announcements and many surprises, some of which had already been leaked and others that no one had a clue about. In the almost 4 hours that the event lasted, we were able to see many surprises, such as the announcement of the new Star Wars game developed by Quantic Dream, or the megaton of Alan Wake 2, being able to see how the passing of the years has treated our writer favorite. Between so much strong announcement and award, we have been able to know that PUBG will become Free-to-Play during the month of January.

Through a trailer that we can see on the official YouTube channel of PUBG, the developer studio teaches us that the title will go Free-to-Play during January, tracing the strategy of games like Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone, to try to match the success of these two titles.

It remains to be seen how this change to Krafton’s title feels, and how PUBG buyers will take it. We will wait until the beginning of 2022 to be able to see and talk about whether the change has been adequate or not, but it is true that PUBG needed yes or yes a radical change.