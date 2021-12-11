The 2021 edition of The Game Awards left a few news among the various announcements that were released. Among so many, Krafton announced that PUBG will become in a free game from next year; And although this is very welcome news —especially for those who wish to take their first steps in this proposal—, the free version will come with several limitations and it will be necessary to continue paying to get rid of them.

An important point to note is that PUBG it will become in free-to-play from January 12, 2022. This transition will affect both the PC and console versions. In this way, the battle royale will level the ground with Warzone, his main rival of the war genre, and also with Fortnite, the most important reference in terms of platforms of this type.

According to the developers, all new users of PUBG they will have a basic account. However, once the game goes free, a version will also be available premium call BATTLEGROUNDS Plus that will give access to exclusive elements.

Those who wish to remove the limitations of the free version of PUBG they will have to pay $ 12.99 one time. In this way, users who disburse the aforementioned sum will receive a bonus of coins, a boost XP and some items to take advantage of during battles (camouflaged suits, for example); and they will also unlock extra features like custom games and Ranked mode.

PUBG will reward those who already bought the game

This month will mark four years since the original launch of PUBG on Windows. Since then, the battle royale It has evolved considerably, and in general terms it has always been very well received by the public and the press. It is clear that the move to free-to-play has a lot to do with the desire to expand the reach to potential new players. For now, those who wish to try the title for free must pre-register at this link.

However, those who have been on the platform for a long time should not feel ignored. The developers announced that those who already bought PUBG —And play it before the change— will be automatically upgraded to a BATTLEGROUNDS Plus account, and they will receive some extra rewards.

“The transition to free is the next step in our journey to broaden the reach of the intellectual property of PUBG through content that new and veteran players alike will love, “said CH Kim, CEO of Krafton.