PUBG will adopt the free to play format in January 2022

PUBG was the first mass game that popularized the battle royale genre, only one can remain standing, and despite the emergence of Fortnite and its overwhelming social phenomenon, PUBG managed to maintain a loyal community of players despite being a proposal from payment, contrary to its direct competition. Although that will change, since during the gala of The Game Awards 2021 last night it was announced that PUBG goes to the free to play model looking forward to next year.

In this way, as previously rumored, as of the January 12, 2022, accessing PUBG will be completely free on all platforms where the game is available, as is already the case with similar proposals such as Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone or Apex Legends. It has also been confirmed that those who have already purchased the game will access a Founders Pack with Exclusive Cosmetics, although no news has been mentioned regarding the progress of the game. That is, whether or not it will have Battle Pass, common in this type of free to play proposals. Take a look at the trailer.

This is an obvious move by those responsible for PUBG that is surprising not to have seen before, not only because the competition is already free, but because PUBG Mobile, the great economic engine of the franchise, is free to play. We will see how the veteran PUBG is doing in its new stage. Without a doubt, it is a game that continues to arouse passions for its battle royale proposal that is more mature, slow and tactical than the competition. After all, he was the one who made the genre fashionable before the arrival of Fortnite, with whom he had his pluses and minuses for the obvious copy of his game model.