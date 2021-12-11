PUBG to become a free-to-play game

PUBG was one of the first games to popularize the battle royale genre five years ago. Throughout this five-year period, the developers have managed to implement a series of changes focused on keeping this title current in the midst of an industry that is in constant motion. during The Game Awards it was confirmed that PUBG It will be a free-to-play game starting next year.

That’s right, unexpectedly it was confirmed that as of January 12, 2022, PUBG it will be a game that anyone with a console or PC can enjoy. Some details related to monetization are still unknown, but this decision should not come as a big surprise. Although the main experience does have a price, the mobile version was already part of the free-to-play environment.

This is not the first time we’ve seen something like this. Let us remember that for years, Rocket league It was also a paid game, but not long ago it became a free-to-play game. we hope that PUBG achieve a good performance in the market with this new system. You can learn more about this battle royale here.

The industry is evolving, and it’s good to see that companies are keeping up with the trends. Yes Fortnite has had a gigantic success, partly thanks to how accessible it is, something that PUBG now you have to prove.

Via: The Game Awards