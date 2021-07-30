PUBG Owners Going Public

Krafton Inc, company behind the successful PUBG, have revealed that they intend to go public on August 10, this with the goal of raising $ 3.75 billion dollars. This money would be used to expand the universe of this battle royale in different directions, from sequels, through spin-off, to animated series.

Bae Dong-keun, the company’s CFO, has mentioned that 70% of this money raised will be used to meet these expansion targets. As one analyst points out, at Krafton Inc consider that the high prices of the industry have been an obstacle for the expansion they wantSo going public is your option to meet your goals, pointing to Microsoft’s $ 7.5 billion purchase of ZeniMac Media as an example of this.

While the universe of PUBG is on track to expand, with a sequel and spin-off already in development, it remains to be seen how this property can perform outside of the video game industry. Krafton Inc will go public on August 10, so in a few days we will have more information about it.

In related topics, PUBG Mobile had a collaboration with KeMonito and other Mexican fighters.

Via: Reuters

