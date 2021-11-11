The new battle royale game PUBG: New State developed by PUBG Studios is now available on mobile devices through Google Play, App Store and Galaxy Store.

Developed by PUBG Studios, the same company that created the hit video game battle royale PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, which has sold more than 70 million copies on PC and consoles, PUBG: NEW STATE is a new generation mobile game, free and playable in 17 different languages. Set in the year 2051, PUBG: NEW STATE brings the gaming experience to iOS and Android battle royale complete and uncompromising, which is currently available at PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, making it one of the most realistic and technologically advanced mobile games to date.

«PUBG: NEW STATE It has been and will continue to be a constant labor of love for the PUBG Studios team and we couldn’t be more grateful to our fans around the world who have consistently shown their enthusiasm and support for the game since our announcement. “said Minkyu Park, executive producer of PUBG: NEW STATE. “By delivering next-gen battle royale gaming experiences on mobile devices previously seen only on PC and consoles, we are confident that we will meet the high expectations of our players and are committed to ensuring that it will be the premier mobile gaming experience. of the next few years ».

Among the features offered PUBG: NEW STATE There are monthly Survivor Passes that allow players to unlock a wide variety of rewards as they progress through the game. This will also have Ranked Seasons that allow players to compete against other players, increase their “level” and earn rewards. The Ranked Seasons will last for two months.

To celebrate the launch of PUBG: NEW STATE, KRAFTON is organizing a global campaign “Play with Friends”. Players who log into the game every day from November 15-21 and participate in the event will have a chance to win the #NewStateStyle in-game emote and a Chicken Medal, which players can use to exchange items from the play.

