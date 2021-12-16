In the month of November PUBG Mobile brought with it combat changes of update 1.7, which are available now for the entire gamer communitys fans of our battle royale game. In this section of our complete guide to PUBG Mobile we will detail these latest changes.

End of the year changes for PUBG Mobile

The recent season brings news not only in the return of the favorite maps but very directly in the combat changes of PUBG Mobile update 1.7. Sniper rifles were rebalanced, with higher long-range damage, higher bullet speed, and higher recovery speed.

Too SLR has faster recovery speed and higher bullet velocity, such as the SKS whose recovery speed was slightly increased and its bullet velocity increased. Along with the combat changes of PUBG Mobile update 1.7 the Mini14 has increased damage at long range.

VSS slightly increased weapon damage and also, integrated into the combat changes of PUBG Mobile update 1.7 the rifles were no longer ignored, whose changes will make them more used. The DP28 was rebalanced, their bullet speed reduced, long range damage and headshot damage reduced.

Since the performance of the DP28 he has been very good at the game, was nerfed a bit to see what happens. Also, there is a new transport function, being able to take downed players and move them to another location, without them being able to do any offensive action.

