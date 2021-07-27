PUBG could adopt the free to play format

PUBG, as the battle royele PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is popularly known, could end up being free to play or, at least, those are the intentions of those responsible, who prepare a test to determine the acceptance of the fans to this drastic change in the business model. The statistics from this test could determine the future of the game.

This news comes from PlayerIGN, a well-known PUBG insider who has already proven to have insider information on previous occasions. According to the insider, the company’s wish is for PUBG to be F2P in the future, but before they will test the response of the fans during a week of free access that will take place the is that comes. Would be the same strategy you already tried in 2019, but the response of the fans made them back down without implementing the new free to play business model.

Leak:

PUBG wants to go free-to-play. They’re going to track player responses in a F2P week that’s happening next month. Keep in mind, PUBG originally wanted to go F2P in 2019; but didn’t get the player response they wanted att from 2019’s F2P test. – PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) July 24, 2021

Despite being one of the pioneers of the genre, a source of inspiration for Epic Games and its Fortnite -which was once called plagiarism-, PUBG is still one of the most popular battle royales of the moment and it seems that it wants to continue competing in the Summit with a new more accessible business model for new players or more casual profiles. We will see if this free to play experiment ends up being implemented permanently.

PUBG is available on virtually all platforms on the market, be it PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC or mobile devices. So the change would affect millions of players.