PUBG and 6 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass in early January 2022

While we wait for the Redmond to announce the new games for Xbox Game Pass from January 2022, from the Xbox Game Pass app and the Microsoft Store The games have already been unveiled will be removed from Microsoft’s successful video game subscription service. On this occasion it has been confirmed that PUBG and 6 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass at the beginning of January 2022.

Many of you will like that some of these titles that we show you below are no longer accessible to Game Pass members either on PC or Console, but you already know that removing from the First Party titles, the rest of them only they are accessible for one season. So, take advantage of these great games before they leave Xbox Game Pass on January 15, 2022.

PUBG: Battlegrounds (Xbox Game Pass Console)

Land, loot loot, and outsmart your opponents to become the last player standing in an exhilarating game experience filled with unexpected moments and action.

Pandemic: The Board Game (Xbox Game Pass PC and Console)

Humanity is on the brink of extinction. As a member of an elite disease control team, you are the only thing that can stop the 4 deadly diseases that are spreading globally. You must travel the world to protect cities, prevent infections from spreading, and discover the cure for every disease. The future of humanity is in your hands!

Mount & Blade: Warband

Mount & Blade: Warband is the latest in the game that brought medieval battlefields to life, its realistic mounted combat and detailed fighting system.

The Little Acre (Xbox Game Pass Console)

The Little Acre tells the story of Aidan and his daughter Lily, and is set in 1950s Ireland. After finding clues to the whereabouts of his missing father, Aidan begins to investigate until he is accidentally transported to a strange new world. . The heroic Lily sets out on her quest, facing countless dangers along the way. The Little Acre is a beautifully crafted adventure with dubbed voices and hand-drawn animations.

Desperados III (Xbox Game Pass PC and Console)

Desperados III is a narrative video game with important stealth tactics that takes place in a Wild West setting. Play smart if you want to win. In this highly anticipated prequel to the classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper teams up with runaway girlfriend Kate, hit man Doc McCoy, hunter Hector and the mysterious New Orleans woman Isabelle. Cooper embarks on a mission of revenge that takes the group through different rural towns, swamps and riverbanks to a final and apotheosis only worthy of the true legends of the Wild West.

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (Xbox Game Pass PC)

After watching a woman disappear from an elevator, Alex, a college graduate, embarks on an adventure to save her. This adventure turns into an epic quest with higher stakes than Alex could have imagined.

Ghost of A Tale (Xbox Game Pass PC)

Ghost of a Tale is the story of a brave minstrel mouse named Tilo, embarked on a dangerous adventure to escape from the prison of Dwindling Heights castle and discover what has become of his great love, Merra. Set in a medieval world populated only by animals, it combines elements of classic adventure, action RPG and exploration games with a detailed and highly realistic graphic style to piece together an epic and intimate tale at the same time.