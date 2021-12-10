Deputies of the Labor Party (PT) accused the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) of persecution for supporting President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his Fourth Transformation

This, after the Court ratified the sanction to the political body for 119 million 870 thousand pesos for diverting resources from the Cendis (Child Development Centers) of Nuevo León to the party. These resources were delivered in checks to Héctor Quiroz García, who is a national commissioner of the PT in Aguascalientes.

“We accuse a persecution before the PRI, now of those who are in those electoral bodies, believing that the PT is going to change its opinion (in support of López Obrador), we are not going to change its opinion,” said deputy Benjamín Robles and emphasized that They will support the electoral reforms of the president, which seek to modify the INE.

In a conference, Robles explained that the Cendis managed resources with the Nuevo León government in 2015; They received them in 2016 from the administration of Jaime Rodríguez Calderón and until 2017 they were sent to the Cendis, led by María Guadalupe Rodríguez, who is the wife of the leader of this party.

“On that occasion, when the PT decided to support a new candidacy of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the PRI-government became angry and a new persecution began and the PRI presented a challenge saying that those resources had been used for the Aguascalientes election held in 2015 with which we recovered our registry. How were we going to use resources from the Cendis if it was for the Cendis and they were received until 2017? ”, The legislator questioned.

Meanwhile, the representative of the PT before the INE, Pablo Vázquez, pointed out that this sanction is to “hit the Fourth Transformation, hit Andrés Manuel López Obrador and give the PT a blowout.”

“We are going to continue supporting López Obrador,” said the PT.

