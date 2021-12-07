Psyonix has revealed the arrival of new cars Ford to Rocket league This week, if you are more interested in new or classic cars, this new car will surely catch your interest. For some time, Rocket league has received a couple of cars that are among the favorites of the players, but this new Ford will have a more than special when it arrives.

As revealed by Psyonix, on December 9, the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV will land in the Item Shop Rocket League. Interestingly, the new Ford Mustang Mach-E EV is a fully electric car, maybe that’s why it will have a lightning bolt effect when it goes supersonic.

This week the Mach-E will hit the store alongside the classic 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R (the best muscle of all). Each car is part of a bundle that includes themed decals, wheels, a banner, and the engine audio. You can buy each pack for 1,100 credits or both for 2,000 credits. The packages will be available until December 22.

The incorporation of Mach-E and the mighty GT350R builds on the partnership between Psyonix and Ford. The F-150 came into the game earlier this year. The automaker also sponsors the Rocket League Championship Series Fall Major, a live tournament taking place in Stockholm this week.