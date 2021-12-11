The gaming community enjoyed The Game Awards 2021 ceremony, which gave a lot to talk about thanks to the numerous revelations of trailers and announcements of new video games.

Something that caught our attention is that the award also opened the conversation for the surprise announcement of the game of the year, but fans believe that something unfair happened with Psychonauts 2.

As we told you weeks ago, when the list of nominees for the event was revealed, Psychonauts 2 was shaping up to be one of the top winners, as it was nominated 6 times in different categories, including Game of the Year 2021.

Precisely, Psychonauts 2 was nominated in the categories Best Direction, Best Action / Adventure Game, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Players’ Choice and Game of the Year.

However, there was no good news for the Double Fine Productions game, as it was beaten in all categories and did not take home any awards, which was surprising to many fans.

Through social networks, players expressed their disagreement because they believe it is unfair that Razputin’s new adventure “Raz” Aquato did not win any awards, since it is one of the highest rated games of the year.

Psychonauts even became a trend for a moment. Some don’t think Psychonauts 2 lost to DEATHLOOP, as Double Fine Productions’ video game art style is more interesting than Bethesda’s video game.