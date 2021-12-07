PSVR 2: a Sony patent reveals new details of the controls to play in virtual reality

A recent Sony patent could give us the first details of the controls for PSVR 2, the PlayStation virtual reality device.

Some months after Sony will officially present the design of the controls that will be available together with PSVR 2, the Japanese company registered a patent that could reveal interesting details about its design and motion capture technology.

Has been in WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) where a patent registered on February 21, 2021 and made public on December 2 of the same year was discovered: it contains diagrams of the control of PSVR 2 with the button layout, trigger type, external design and technology to detect movements with the PlayStation HD Camera.

How will the new controls of PSVR 2

According to the patent, “The present invention improves the stability of the detection of a light emitting unit through the use of a camera”, this suggests that motion capture was improved with the PlayStation HD Camera from the well-known controls of PSVR that implemented two “Move Controllers“, Which have been available since PS3. In one of the images of the patent you can see 23 marks with dots that suggest all the motion tracking areas of the device.

On the other hand, a trigger control is described surrounded by a ring and with three additional buttons that can be pressed with the index finger, the little finger and the ring finger.

The description of the patent largely matches the appearance and presentation of the controls of PSVR 2 that Sony made a few months ago. “The new VR control responds to our mission to achieve a much deeper sense of presence and a greater sense of immersion” stated the company.

With numerous captures, we were able to know that the control will have a spherical shape that will surround the player’s hand, and that it integrates a vertical joystick with a lever, a trigger and other well-known buttons of the brand such as circle and cross. Features such as vibration with haptic feedback and the ability to detect finger touch to interact with were also confirmed. “Greater naturalness”.

Share it with whoever you want