On Tuesday, pSTAKE, a liquid staking protocol from decentralized finance platform, or DeFi, Persistence, announced that it had closed a $ 10 million strategic funding round from venture capital firms in a statement provided to Cointelegraph. Tendermint, the lead developer behind the Cosmos Network (ATOM), powers the Persistence blockchain with its consensus engine.

Liquid staking is the practice of users “double-dipping” their crypto assets, that is, allowing them to lock their holdings in a pool and use their assets to cultivate returns in a pool of liquidity providers, or vice versa. The process allows obtaining higher compound returns, since assets generate returns in two pools instead of one, but it is also more risky, given that investors will have derivatives of various levels of their original token.

The financing was supported by various venture capital funds, such as Three Arrows Capital, Sequoia Capital India, Galaxy Digital, DeFiance Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Tendermint Ventures, Kraken Ventures, Alameda Research, Sino Global Capital and Spartan Group. In addition, angel investors such as Ajit Tripathi, Head of Institutional Business Development at Aave, Do Kwon, founder of Terra, and Tascha Punyaneramitdee, co-founder of Alpha Finance.

Tushar Aggarwal, CEO and founder of Persistence, said:

“pSTAKE is experiencing significant organic growth since its launch without limit in September, and we are delighted to continue to build this upward trajectory.”

The doctor Shailesh Lakhani, from Sequoia India, made the following comment on this:

“The Sequoia India team is excited to support them as they establish a roadmap that will bring new utility and greater composability to locked assets.”

