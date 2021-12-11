A few days before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters around the world, this promotion is the product of a strategic alliance between the French club Paris Saint Germain and Sony.

In a digital marketing strategy that was not expected, PSG surprised on social networks (especially on Instagram) with a “new signing”: the character from the comics, Spider-Man.

Sony’s Spider-Man is a media franchise and universe centered on a set of superhero films produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment.

On social media, PSG once again generated quality, high-volume conversation, in this case not because of the hiring of world soccer star Lionel Messi, but because it “incorporated” actor Tom Holland, in his role as Spider-Man

With the number 10 on his back, the character of the saga appeared in the stadium of the Park of the Princes and the networks have exploded.

Within days of the premiere, PSG joined the Spider-Man: No Way Home campaign

On Instagram and other social networks, you can see a campaign of photos and videos where Tom Holland poses with the number 10 shirt and his name printed in different places of the Paris club stadium.

In addition, they published a video with images of the actor in the facilities of the institution that leads Ligue 1 in France and is already classified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Spiderman: No Way Home opens on December 15 in theaters in Mexico and on December 16 in other Latin American countries.

On the other hand, five days after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: Without a way home), Sony advanced the start of the film of almost a minute.

It is known that Spiderman: No way home will be directly linked to the post-credit scenes of Spiderman: Far From Home, from the year 2019: in New York they see giant screens where “J.Jonah Jameson” revealed that Peter Parker is Spiderman and He accuses him of having killed “Quentin Beck / Mysterio”.

In the video of the beginning of Spiderman: No Way Home that can be seen on social networks this Friday, December 10, you can see how Peter Parker reacts to the situation and the way people start to do it.