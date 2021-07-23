Since the PS5 and the Xbox Series X / S went on sale at the end of last year, we have seen how different developers ensure that the PS5 SSD will offer advantages over the consoles of Microsoft, despite the latter having some slightly more cutting edge technical specifications. Now the co-founder of Invaders Studios, Michele Giannone, assures that PS5 will eventually overtake Xbox Series X.

These statements surprised many when they first appeared, given that the Xbox Series X arrived with its 3.8 GHz at your clock speed, higher than 3.5 GHz on PS5. However, where PS5 did manage to outperform Xbox Series X was in SSD speed, offering up to 5.5 GB / s Read Bandwidth (uncompressed), and up to 8-9 GB / s (compressed). Xbox series x, on the other hand, only reaches 2.4 GB / s uncompressed read bandwidth, while in compressed state it can reach up to 4.8 GB / s, quite inferior to the Sony console.

This is what developers mean when they talk about PlayStation 5 SSD superiority, and this is exactly what Michele Giannone refers to in his statements on the Sony console advantage over Microsoft’s. Here we leave you your translated words:

The first and most logical of the answers is obviously related to the speed of the charges. Having the ability to access data so quickly allows us to have almost instantaneous uploads, to avoid long waits between one map and another. If we analyze everything in more depth, however, we can understand how this speed of access to gigabytes of files can also have an impact at the level of game design or go to redefine some guidelines already consolidated in the video game industry. Think about what the Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart from Insomniac Games did.

Giannone, on the other hand, assures that We will only see these advantages reflected in the exclusive games of each console. So far, cross-platform games seem to enjoy delicious bottlenecks, so it will be very difficult to see non-exclusive games taking advantage of all the potential of the features that come with next-gen consoles.