PS5 Shortage Will Continue: Sony's Chip Factory Could Be Ready Until 2024

Sony set out to solve the chip shortage by developing its own chip, but the factory will be ready until 2024, we will tell you what will happen to the production of the console PS5.

Sony and TSMC partnered to build a semiconductor factory in Kumamoto, Japan, which seeks to solve the “strong world market demand” for specialty chips.

YOU HAVE TO READ: Everything you need to know about the Paréntesis by OPPO Awards

This, to address the chip shortage that has affected everyone from automakers to smartphone companies. With the agreement TSMC committed to creating a local subsidiary: Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing.

The plant will have an initial investment of 7,000 million dollars, of which Sony will contribute 500 million dollars. The goal of this collaboration is to “meet the strong global demand” for semiconductors for specialized technologies.

DO NOT STOP READING: ‘The Squid Game’: Season 2 Has Been Confirmed!

The factory would start developing 22nm and 28nm parts, that is, cutting edge chips will not be created in 5 nanometer processes or smaller. While this may not seem groundbreaking, the parts are ideal for tasks where cost and reliability are more important than performance, such as automobiles and industrial equipment.

“Although the global shortage of semiconductors is expected to continue, we are confident that this collaboration willon TSMC help ensure stable chip supply, not only for us but for the entire industry, “said Terushi Shimizu, president of the corporation’s chip subsidiary. Sony.

Despite the urgency and demand for chips, Sony and TSMC expect to begin construction of the factory sometime in 2022, and the plant production will begin until the end of 2024.

We do not know if the health crisis that caused the shortage of chips that Sony seek to resolve continue by then and it has already been solved. However, the development of technology never hurts, it promotes competition and could prevent any future crisis. So that, lA current shortage of PS5 consoles and other devices could become more acute this Christmas 2021.

A year has passed since the launch of PS5 and also of the Xbox X and S consoles, and due to a shortage of materials there is still no way to guarantee getting a console so a semiconductor factory starting in 2024 seems viable for Sony and TSMC.