PlayStation announced this afternoon that from early 2022 it will put on sale three new colored DualSense knobs: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple. They join the two bonus colors that were previously released, Cosmic Red and Midnight Black, and will be accompanied by interchangeable PS5 cases matching each of the five available colors.

Fitting these new colored covers will be as simple as removing the original white covers and replacing them with the new ones. As expected, there will be models for normal PS5 and digital PS5, Y will be sold separately of the console and the new colored DualSense controls. Take a look at the new colors of PlayStation 5, a whole galaxy of sensations so that everyone feels their console as something unique and personal.

According to PlayStation blog, the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black color shells will be available in Spain and other countries from January 2022, while those in colors Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple, will middle of next year. It does not end with specific dates because “it may vary depending on the location”, although according to the official US store will be available from January 21, 2022 at a price of $ 54.99, price that is supposed to be transferred to euros without variations.

<br>

Know more: Buying PS5 at Christmas: is it possible?



In recent months, PlayStation stepped up pressure on sellers of unlicensed PS5 covers and registered its own patents for new covers, so it was a matter of time before the company announced new color models to be able to customize the console to each individual’s taste. one. Now it only remains to say which of the announced colors best suits your tastes, although it is to be expected that new colors or patterns will continue to arrive soon.