The generational change that PS5 supposed with respect to previous PlayStation consoles was not only in terms of games, but also in terms of interface and software functionalities, including the PS Store. Until now, the digital store of Sony’s console was a bit behind in terms of functionalities compared to other platforms, but the Japanese company has announced a new update for the PS Store that introduces highly demanded quality of life elements. by the fans.

As announced by the PlayStation itself through its official Twitter account, the first of the news in this update is the return of the wish list where you can add those games that you have had your eye on but for whatever reason you have not yet decided to buy. This wish list comes with a notification system for any wish list update via the PS App or PS5, similar to the Nintendo eShop when a game on your wish list drops in price.

The third function is somewhat more ambiguous, «get notifications when it’s time to save«. Presumably, the store itself will notify players when a period of prominent offers is launched, such as the Halloween or Black Friday sales.

Stay up-to-date with PS Store offers:

☑️ Add games to your PS Store Wishlist

☑️ Enable push notifications for Wishlist Updates on PS App or PS5 console

☑️ Get notified when it’s time to save pic.twitter.com/Qk72XXWF7K – PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 10, 2021

<br>

Know more: PlayStation Plus reveals the total value of games that have been on the service in the last year



In this way, PlayStation tries to solve part of the criticism of the digital store of its console, which also recently received a new category of «new games» unpublished so far. We will see if other aspects improve, such as the update games from PS4 to PS5, since there is no single universal system for all games and, despite the changes, there are still mistakes when it comes to downloading and playing one or another version.