Just a year ago, thousands of PS5s were flying into the homes of buyers who had reserved one. In some markets the console was launched on November 12, but in others, Spain included, it arrived on November 19.

As we told you in the review of the first year of Xbox Series X that we published last week, it was difficult to get a launch console if you did not have it reserved and, in fact, the situation has not changed much.

We are lucky to have our unit and then we go with a review of PS5 in 2021 in which we will see how the console has evolved, if our initial opinion changes after a whole year playing with it and we will also see what the future holds for us as PlayStation players.

Sections of the analysis of PS5 in 2021:

Huge, distinct and with a somewhat noisy drive

It seems incredible that a year has already passed, but the truth is that it is and my PS5 is at the moment at the same point in which I placed it for the analysis: behind one of the sides of the television.

It is not the easiest console to place due to both its design and its size and well, I have it vertically because, as I mentioned in the analysis, the base system it has does not give me any confidence.

But hey, there it is and the truth is that I have been getting used to its silhouette and I like it. I find the LED system that warns of the status of the machine very usefuloh I like the way in which, with a house in which there are several animals pulling hair, the dissipation system continues to make a little noise, like the first day.

Sometimes it blows more than necessary with a game, but it is a very specific moment. What I don’t like so much is that the disc drive is still quite noisy at times when I insert a movie or when the game is initially loaded.

In fact, I have this problem where in the middle of the game the machine does a disk check, or something like that, and it starts to sound crazy.

If the time has come to buy a gaming monitor and you don’t know what you should take into account, in this buying guide we will indicate which are the most important parameters to make your choice right.

Yes, it does not bother, but I have to comment. What I don’t have is coil whine from the source power supply, that little beep that some devices emit and that other users have suffered.

In fact, our colleagues at HobbyConsoles they tell you perfectly.

As I say, I like the design although, again, I admit that it is not easy to fit in some furniture, but what I do not like at all is the front.

Yes, it looks really cool when you first see it with that glossy finish, but it shows up just by looking at it and with the front ports it’s easy to scratch every two by three. I would have preferred a matte texture, really.

And this year I have not had any dissipation or temperature problems, and I think it is something that is worth mentioning because it is still a much longer time of play than what the media had before the 2020 analysis. For now, and I knock on wood, the huge dissipation system works wonders.

The DualSense still seems magical to me

There is something that I still like as much as the first time I started PS5: the controller. It seems to me that the DualSense is the main responsible for that feeling of having a new generation among us when we are with PS5.

You may more or less like the shape and ergonomics and the triggers may seem more or less flimsy, but as soon as the haptic and resistance systems start to come into play, it is a real joy.

Right now I’m playing Dark Souls, a game that doesn’t take advantage of any of these DualSense features., but in the face of this text I have returned to some of the games that do take advantage of the command as Control –HobbyConsoles analysis-, Ratchet & Clank A dimension apart -analysis- or Demon’s Souls –analysis of our HobbyConsolas compis- and the truth is that the game changes completely.

That combo between the sounds of the remote control speaker, the adaptive triggers and the advanced vibration is spectacular because, together with the audiovisual section, it manages to transmit what you are watching on the television much better.

In this year I have not had any problem with drift on the sticks and he has gotten a lot of cane (in addition to a couple of falls) and the truth is that it continues as the first day.

Be careful, this is my opinion based on my experience, so I can’t say anything else. Of course, there are games, like Control itself, that are extremely exaggerated taking advantage of the DualSense and, in fact, I think that if the trigger issue is not used well it is something that can ruin the experience.

For example, FIFA or Call of Duty Cold War are … “complicated”, let’s leave it there, when we activate the resistance of the triggers. In fact, in those games I prefer to play without this feature. But when the developers take advantage of it properly, it is a real pleasure.

A next-generation experience that we can easily expand

And what about the system? As I told you in the analysis of Xbox Series X in 2021, Microsoft has been improving the experience in the dashboard adding some more fluidity and 4K resolution, among other options such as helps so that we know which games use Quick Resume or features such as automatic HDR.

In PS5 the truth is that we have not had too many changes because the system was already a completely new one from the day the console was launched.

There have been optimizations and some minor changes, but the truth is that the experience is still very similar to what we had a year ago.

What has improved, thanks to a necessary update, is the storage and the possibility of easily expanding it.

And, as with Xbox Series X and Series S, next-gen exclusive games or those that take advantage of the hardware of the new machines can only be played from the SSD internal or from an external device – cards in the case of Xbox – that meet a speed standard.

In PS5 the scarce 800 GB base could not be expanded until a few months ago when, finally, after an update, the console allows us to install PCIe Gen4 SSD systems to expand this storage.

PCIe Gen4 units are expensive, but since they are not a proprietary format, the truth is that the price is falling in a very interesting way and there are models with special features, such as integrated heatsinks, that meet the standards of the console.

In this way we can continue to play with the loading speed of Sony’s next-gen titles, but on an ‘external’ drive.

And yes, it is not as fast or simple as the Xbox method with its cards, but as we tell you in this tutorial, it is something that is quite easy and, above all, it has the advantage of not being a proprietary format.

Good pitching pace with some of the best games of the year

But the important thing in a console is obviously the games And if with Xbox Series X we now have -since this summer with Flight Simulator- the feeling that it is starting to take off with titles like Forza Horizon 5 -analysis- or the imminent Halo Infinite, with PS5 that feeling has remained constant since launch.

At the beginning, in addition to Astro’s Playroom, we had the intergenerational launch of Spider-Man Miles Morales and Sack Boy and little by little games like Returnal, Ratchet & Clank or Kena Bridge of Spirits -analysis- have arrived.

We have also been seeing free game patches, such as those for Xbox, in Final Fantasy VII or Days Gone, for example, but others that have followed a different strategy.

For example, Death Stranding –HobbyConsoles analysis– or Ghost of Tsushima –hobby analysis– They have received performance improvements and graphics with patches linked to a paid expansion. They add graphic and content improvements.

Sony has changed its focus in recent months and from going to launch games only for PS5, they have gone on to launch some of the most anticipated also for PS4.

This is the case of Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarok or Horizon II: Forbidden West, which will also come out on the previous generation machine without harming, or so they say, the launch of PS5.

So, exclusive to PS5 or not, the truth is that the future looks very, very good.

It is not easy to find, but it will give you many joys

And well, We come to the end of this PS5 review in 2021 And the truth is that we have not seen as many advances as in Xbox Series X, but it is also fair to say that it is because Sony has already opted for a more ‘next-generation’ approach.

We have had performance improvements, patches for games of the past generation, the possibility of installing a PCIe Gen4 SSD and many releases both exclusive and intergenerational, but with improvements for PS5.

If you are looking for one, it is still a very good console and I am very happy with it, the same as with Series X despite the shortcomings of one and the other, but I also tell you that It will not be easy to find a console for this Christmas.

Why? Well, because the semiconductor crisis is still there and, in fact, as we have told you, Sony plans to reduce the number of consoles that it is going to manufacture in the coming months.

It is difficult to find a console (both PS5 and Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED) and the situation is not going to improve anytime soon. And, precisely for this reason, both Sony and Microsoft, the rest of the companies will continue to develop for the previous generation machines.