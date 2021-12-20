Rocket League too allows crossover play, so we can use our PlayStation to play with our friends, regardless of whether they have Xbox or a PC at home.

Warframe

This title is a MMORPG in which we will put ourselves in the play of a Tenno, a master capable of using any type of weapon, be it white, fire or the warframes, what are the deadliest weapons in the universe of the game and that only Tenno can use.

The mission of our character will be restore peace in our solar system, called the Origin System. To do this, we will get the help of other Tenno and other characters such as Lotus and Ordis.

Dauntless

Dauntless is a type game co-op and has the great advantage of allowing the cross-play with Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. We will be a Slayer, that is, a type of Hunter With a lot of experience he will have to prove his skills to survive in the Shattered Isles, a place full of giant monsters called Behemoths.

We will have to make use of weapons and special abilities to hunt down the Behemoths and make it out alive. The game works with a system of season pass similar to what we have known for years with Fortnite.

Star trek online

If you’re Trekkie, Star Trek Online is a game that you must try yes or yes. The plot of this video game unfolds after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. The goal of the players is defend the Federated Union of Planets against the Borg attack.

The game gives you the possibility to explore the universe at your whim, finding new lands and extraterrestrial beings to share your journey with. As with most video games Mmo, Star Trek Online has gone through several expansions throughout its existence that have added new locations and plots.

Brawlhalla x Street Fighter

Another title that you can enjoy with friends online without having to check out is Brawlhala x Street Fighter. It is a game with a mechanic traced to that of Super Smash Bros, which will guarantee hours of fun pressing buttons like crazy. It has approximately 50 characters, and obviously, many of them are unlocked with micropayments.

Fortnite

Little can be said about this video game, which was able to revolutionize the video game market by itself. We can play this Battle Royale on PS5 no need to have PlayStation Plus, so we can save that money and spend it on the battle pass or new skins for our characters.

Neverwinter

This title, which is independent of Neverwinter nights is a game based on Dungeons and Dragons. The objective of this multiplayer online role-playing game will be to fight all kinds of intense battles to free the citizens of the Forgotten Realms from the siege of the army of the dead. Players will also be able to to create their missions and locations.

Apex legends

Apex Legends was EA’s answer to combat the Fortnite phenomenon. It’s about another Battle royale, but designed to be played in squads of 3 heroes. Each character has their own abilities and the universe and the story of the game are constantly changing.

DC Universe Online

If you like DC comics and movies, with this MMO free-to-play You can put yourself in the shoes of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and even many villains like Lex Luthor or the Joker. The game already accumulates more than forty episodes, with multiple expansions and all kinds of options to customize the character to our liking to turn it into a legend. In addition, we will be totally free to move through the DC universe, visiting Gotham, Metropolis and even infiltrating mysterious places like Arkham Asylum. Although much of the content of this title is accessible via micropayments, the online game is completely free on PlayStation, and you will not need to use PS Plus.

Final Fantasy XIV

Within this top, Final Fantasy 14 is a special case. The game is not a free-to-playas it is really a game by monthly subscription. Despite this, we will not need to have PS Plus to play online. When it came out, this game was quite criticized, but it has improved a lot with its updates and expansions.

Paladins: Champions of the Realm

This game is extremely similar to Overwatch, but with a touch more fantasy. Is a shooter which takes a lot of MOBA style elements and also includes its own novel mechanics to position yourself in this world of action games.

Warzone

Activison’s battle royale served so that the Call of Duty saga also had a free-to-play mode, in which players would fight on a map with many secrets and an exciting story that unfolds season after season. Jump out of the plane and do everything you can to be the last one standing.