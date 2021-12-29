Now you can configure and test various of the DualSense functions thoroughly.

If you are PlayStation 5 and iPhone or iPad You are in luck, as a new application has recently been added for the aforementioned Apple devices in which you can customize and test the different configurations of the adaptive triggers of the controller DualSense.

As those of you who use the PS5 controller will already know, Adaptive triggers allow you to adjust the tension of the remote’s rear triggers to offer more or less resistance depending on what is happening on the screen and in the game in question. Of course, this function and others that the DualSense brings, there are times that are used more than others, even so, it is true that so far none of them could be adjusted on PS5. So, the aforementioned iPhone and iPad app, PS5 Controller Trigger Test, will now try different settings and effects, among other actions, in the DualSense.

Once you have the PS5 controller linked to your iPhone or iPad, you will be able to access some of the DualSense functions, such as battery life, the ability to change the color of the controller or configure adaptive triggers, as we have already advanced. You can try vibration and feedback on the aforementioned rear triggers (L2 and R2). Therefore, you can adjust the configuration of these, tapping the starting position or weight you need to press for them to respond, in addition to tweaking the frequency of the vibration effect. In addition, there are individual buttons for each trigger so that they can be configured differently.

The creator of the application, Rihab mehboob (who is only 20 years old), said to IGN this: “I’ve always wanted to try and play with the different DualSense trigger effects.” The developer added the following: “But there aren’t many games that use it, and when they do, it is not customizable“.

That if, in case you are wanting to go to the App Store of your iPhone or iPad to download PS5 Controller Trigger Test, you have to know that it is paid, although you can get it for $ 1.99 (1.76 euros, wow). What you also have to keep in mind is that your operating system is iOS / iPad OS 14.5 or later. Apparently the app is also Mac compatible, Even though this has to have Apple’s M1 chip. Lastly, Mehboob mentioned to IGN that would like to be able to bring the application to Android in the future, but first he would have to learn to program in that operating system.

