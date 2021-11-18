Unlike Sony and Nintendo, Microsoft never offers sales data about its Xbox consoles so the numbers we come to know are independent market research figures. The latest report published to date says that Xbox Series X | S would have sold around 6.7 million units until September 2021, significantly improves the first year of Xbox One, but it would be far below its direct competition. The list of consoles sold would be 2: 1 for PlayStation.

The latest official sales data shared by Sony claimed to have placed on the market already 13.4 million PS5, around 12.8 million sales according to Ampere Analysis, that’s exactly double the Xbox Series X | S sales estimates. Which means that for each Xbox Series X | S, two PlayStation 5s would be sold, according to market estimates.

This difference in sales is not only due to the fact that PlayStation is a more popular brand than Xbox in key markets, but also because More Playstation 5 are being manufactured than Xbox Series X | S. In fact, the lack of stock of Xbox Series X has increased the sale of Xbox Series S and outperforming its older sister in key markets.

In any of the cases, taking into account the global pandemic situation in which they were released on the market and the subsequent crisis of semiconductors, raw materials, transport and a long list of problems that hinder their production and distribution, the new generation consoles, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, are greatly improving the results achieved by their predecessors in 2013.

According to Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, the lack of stock of Xbox consoles will still be noticed until much of 2022 according to current forecasts. We’ll see if for games like RedFall, scheduled for summer, or Starfield, scheduled for November, those from Redmond have managed to normalize their console production line.