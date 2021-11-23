With this patent, Sony It seems like he wants to have control of the covers of the PS5, as it sued several companies that tried to distribute unofficial panels. Find out the details in this note!

While the design of the Playstation 5 had a great acceptance, the option to change the cover or at least customize it, excites the players. In addition, since the launch of the console, many businesses saw this opportunity and started to create cases with all kinds of designs and colors to sell. Nevertheless, Sony sued several of these businesses and registered a patent to be the only one that can commercialize the official covers of PS5.

One week before the Playstation 5 went on sale, Sony Interactive Entertainment filed a patent titled “housing for an electronic device”At the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and it was only on Tuesday, November 16, that they received approval. This registration has a durability of 15 years, which would mean that, during that period, other brands could not market similar designs without the authorization of Sony.

This patent, discovered by OpaAttack, was accompanied by diagrams of the PS5 for illustrative purposes and had as a description: “ornamental design of a housing for an electronic device“. As the objective of the patent is not very clear, it may be that it is a cover or skin for the panel or also a substitute or replacement. However, this all points to console customization, as this would not be the first time that Sony incorporates custom covers, remember that the PS4 It had a collection of small cases that covered the top of the console.

When talking about the brands that received complaints from Sony we have PlateStation5, which sold panels of different colors for the PS5 until the Japanese company made them stop production and change their name. They changed it two more times and now they are called CPM Shells. Another brand that suffered was dbrand. It sold black covers and also received a notice from Sony to withdraw them from the market or pay up to $ 150,000 for each panel sold. Days later they announced a version 2.0 and changed the design to make it more different from the original.

While there are several companies that sell covers for the PlayStation, Sony could not denounce all (for now), but what it seeks with the patent is to be legally recognized as the only one authorized to commercialize these parts.

So while all of this is sorted out and cleared up, players can choose to wait for an official option, go for an unofficial option and cross their fingers that it all works out, or even customize the one yourself. PS5. Remember that the cover can be easily removed and, if you dare, you could put together your own design, with references and details to games or franchises that you like.

