PS4 tutorial: how to share your account with a family member or friend

We tell you step by step how to share a PS4 account with a trusted family member or friend, and some clarification!

If you ever wanted to share your digital video games from PS4 with a trusted family member or friend but you did not know how to do it, in this note we will tell you all the steps. It is a super useful method to share the purchase of digital content, be it video games, DLCs, movie and series rentals or service memberships such as PS Now or PS Plus.

How to share a PS4 account with a family member or friend

Before detailing all the steps to follow, we recommend something that may seem obvious, but it is worth clarifying: your account should only be shared with a person you trust, such as a family member or friend. Never pass your password or login details to a third party user, much less the two-step authentication factor code, if you have it activated. There are many non-legal businesses that haunt shared accounts and we do not recommend falling into them.

The shared accounts of PS4 It consists of giving your account to a friend so that he can activate it as the main one on his console, and you use it as a secondary one on yours. In this way, he will have access to all your purchases from his own user, while you will continue to play in your account as normal because, even if it is “secondary”, access to content will be available as long as you keep the session open.

The good thing about this method is that it allows you to do a “cross-checking” with your friend. For example, that he also shares his account with you and you activate it as the main one on your console to have all his purchases, at the same time that he enjoys your content on his own console. They both help each other!

To activate or deactivate an account PS4 As the main one, you will have to go to Settings> Account Management> Activate PS4 as main> Activate or deactivate.

Important clarifications

There is a limit to main account activations on consoles PS4 , so we recommend that you think carefully about when and for how long you will perform this method.

, so we recommend that you think carefully about when and for how long you will perform this method. On the other hand, it is important that you know that if your console is used by several people in the same house (and therefore, they make use of your purchases) once you activate it as “secondary” no one will be able to use its content, except you (from your own account): this happens because to share the content and purchases of an account PS4, it is necessary to activate it as main in that console, and in this case it would be activated in the PS4 of your friend so that he has access to your games and memberships from his own account.

