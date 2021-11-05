PS Plus users are having trouble downloading Knockout City

We are finally in November, and of course PlayStation has already presented the titles that will arrive for free on its PS Plus service so that all subscribers can download it. This month, we have Knockout City, a multiplayer title really fun, and that was published by Electronic Arts some time ago. However, it seems that not everything is pink, and it is that Some PS Plus subscribers have encountered an impossible wall to climb, and Knockout City is not available to them.

The bug it only seems to be present in a fairly limited number of subscribersBut it has been important enough to get media attention. As reported by Game Rant, some PS Plus subscribers have failed to claim the title, and it is that when they enter the Knockout City page, the button «Add to Library»Appears to be useless. PlayStation announced yesterday that the bug had already been fixed, but it is not entirely true.

According to some users reported on Wednesday, Sony would have already fixed the error. However, some others seemed to continue to have exactly the same problem from the beginning. What is the problem? It is still not known for sure, but something of this style already happened in January when PS Plus offered Shadow of the Tomb Raider, GreedFall and Maneater. However, these problems were fixed fairly quickly.

If you are experiencing this problem, keep calm. PlayStation is working on a solution for all PS Plus subscribers to access Knockout City. The November PS Plus games are now available for download, so stay tuned for them all –as far as possible-, remember that only will be free for a limited time.