PS Plus January 2022: PlayStation membership would give away a Microsoft exclusive and two other must-see games

Once again, the video games of PS Plus, and everything seems to indicate that the users of PS4 Y PS5 will start 2022 with the premiere of an exclusive of Microsoft, an outstanding driving simulator and an outstanding JRPG.

Deadlabs, who leaked the September, October, November and December games in PS Plus, in addition to the titles of Xbox Live Gold in December and the promotion of 15 days of free games in Epic games, reported that in January 2022, Playstation plus will offer Deep rock galactic for PS5/PS4, Dirt 5 for PS5/PS4 Y Persona 5 Strikers for PS4. Given their exact leak history, it is highly likely that these were gifts from PlayStation for PS Plus in January 2022.

Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5 and Persona 5 Strikers: get to know the supposed PS Plus games in detail in January 2022

Deep rock galactic launched at the beginning of 2020 exclusively on platforms of Microsoft (Pc, Xbox One Y Xbox Series X | S with backward compatibility). This is a cooperative sci-fi first-person shooter in which players control “space mining dwarves” who search for highly valuable resources in the most dangerous caves in outer space. Both the caves and the enemies you face in your campaign are procedurally generated, ensuring a varied and dynamic experience for all users.

Another of the leaked video games is nothing less than Dirt 5, an outstanding driving simulator. It invites us to explore urban landscapes, rocky roads, coasts and jungles with a huge number of off-road vehicles in its career mode and its other multiplayer modes for up to four players online or divided screen.

Finally, Persona 5 Strikers, a JRPG that surprised all its fans earlier this year with a story that takes us to Japan to fight corruption as the Phantom Thieves and extend the lore of one of the most acclaimed sagas of Japanese RPGs.

