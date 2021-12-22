PS Plus games have been leaked

Although there are still several days until the end of December, today the list of games that will arrive has been leaked Playstation plus next January. If this information is true, we will have access to Persona 5: Strikers and more.

According to Dealabs, a French site, games coming to PlayStation Plus between January 4, 2022 and February 1, would:

–Deep rock galactic (PS5 | PS4):

“A cooperative sci-fi FPS with tough space dwarves, 100% destructible environments, pre-procedurally generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters.”

–Persona 5 Strikers (PS4):

“Join the Phantom Thieves and fight the corruption that is spreading through Japanese cities. A summer vacation with friends comes to an end when a distorted reality emerges: reveal the truth and make the hearts of those trapped at the center of singularity shine! ”

–DiRT 5 (PS5 | PS4):

“DiRT 5 is the most ambitious title to date in Codemasters’ legendary off-road franchise. With a host of new features and jaw-dropping action, DiRT 5 brings you epic racing, rock-solid customization, and unmistakable style. “

It is worth mentioning that this time we do not see any exclusive PS5 game, something that has become a habit for several months. Similarly, at the moment there is no official information about it. Recall that PlayStation usually shares the PS Plus list in the last week of each month.

Considering that the supposed list of this occasion has quality titles, hopefully this information becomes a reality. In related topics, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the GOTY of PlayStation users. In the same way, here we tell you why GTA III it was a temporary exclusive to PlayStation.

Editor’s Note:

While titles like Persona 5 Strikers Y DiRT 5 they are very worth it, once again we do not have a title that is extremely necessary for PlayStation users, something that has happened. Hopefully this will change over the course of 2022, and that more PS5 exclusive games will be part of this selection.

Via: Dealabs