PS games on sale that we recommend you buy for Black Friday

The offers of Black Friday 2021 they came to PlayStation, so now is a good time to go to the PS Store and get hold of those games that you want, but that you have not bought because of not impacting so much on your wallet.

The particularity of these Black Friday offers is that there are recent titles with more than 50% discount and in order to guide you to a better purchase, we have put together a list with recommendations that you should keep an eye on.

Just remember that the Black Friday 2021 from PlayStation Store will end on November 29th.

1. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (it has 29% discount and with it costs 49.69 dollars)

Why buy it? In addition to being nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, it is without a doubt the most visually stunning next-gen console title we’ve experienced to this day.

2. Resident Evil Village (it has a 50% discount and with it costs $ 29.99)

Why buy it? It is also nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021 and is a sort of Resident Evil Greatest Hits, as the tones through which it transits range from the purest and insane horror, to the craziest action.

3. Hades (it has a 20% discount and with it costs $ 24.99)

Why buy it? It was the revelation game of 2020 and is a great option for those who like proposals with an outstanding visual identity and games that are demanding in terms of difficulty.

4. Mafia Trilogy (it has a 50% discount and with it costs $ 29.99)

Why buy it? Collection consisting of the remake of the original Mafia, the remaster of Mafia II and an extended version of Mafia III, that is, three open world titles and criminal plot for the price of one with a discount.

5. Far Cry 6 (it has 33% discount and with it costs 40.19 dollars)

Why buy it? Although its formula has nothing new with respect to the previous installments, it is entertaining and its vast open world, as well as the activities that are in it, guarantee many hours of play and good return on your money.