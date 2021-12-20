PS + FFVII Remake can be upgraded to PS5

Earlier in the year it was revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake It would have a new generation version, which not only improved the game’s visuals, but also added a new chapter starring Yuffie. However, not all players had access to this content, as the version Intergrade it was not available to those who obtained this remake through PS Plus. Fortunately, this will change this week.

Through its official Twitter account, Square Enix revealed that the users who obtained Final Fantasy VII Remake via PlayStation Plus, They will be able to update the game to the PS5 version for free from next December 22. This is not all, as the DLC of Intermission can be obtained with a discount of 25% in the PS Store.

Starting this Wednesday… • PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed @FinalFantasy VII Remake via @PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. • Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/mnkCIRR586 – FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 19, 2021

Final Fantasy VII Intergrade provides a resolution of 4K, 60fps, a photographic mode, and a series of visual enhancements. All of this is available for free with the update. On the other hand, Intermission is an additional chapter starring Yuffie, which is sold separately. But nevertheless, the physical edition of this title offers the complete package.

Editor’s Note:

Intergrade it is very worth it. Not only do the visual and technical improvements make the experience more enjoyable, but the new content gives us a good look at the future of this remake, and makes any fan of Final Fantasy VII get excited for the future parts of this reimagining.

Via: Square Enix.