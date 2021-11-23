Prudencio López Martínez, president of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) during the period 1968-1971 and who served as dean of this organization, died this weekend at the age of 88.

The current leader of the business group, José Abugaber Andonie, reported the death of López Martínez through his social networks and sent his condolences to the family.

It is with deep sadness that I share the departure of our former President of @CONCAMIN (1968-1971) Prudencio López Martínez, dean of the institution. I send my condolences to the López Martínez family for this unfortunate loss. pic.twitter.com/tuaoY86OpX – José Abugaber (@abugaberjose) November 21, 2021

The industrial leader appeared as a member of the Boards of Directors of Grupo México, Grupo Kuo and Dine.

López Martínez was born on January 13, 1933 and studied Accounting at the then School of Commerce and Administration of the UNAM.

His father was a businessman dedicated to the production of wheat flour and when he died, his young son took over the reins of the wheat mill business.

At the age of 27, in 1960, Prudencio López Martínez became president of the Chamber of the Flour Industry of the Federal District and after two years, he directed the chamber of the same branch but in the State of Mexico for another two years.

After those positions, I was invited to participate as a counselor of the Concamin from 1964 to 1966 and for the next two years I was a member of the Executive Commission of the Confederation.

After López Martínez made investments in Costa Rica, in 1967 he headed a Concamin mission to visit all the Central American countries.

With successful efforts as a business representative, in 1968 he won the presidency of Concamin at just 35 years old on April 24, a month after the start of the student conflict in Mexico City, which led the organization to publish a display to express its concern about the occupation of Ciudad Universitaria and their desire for a peaceful resolution to the problem.

Prudencio López Martínez had the last years of the period known as “Stabilizing Development”, in which Mexico industrialized and had an economic boom. Some data from these years were highlighted by the leader during his speech at the opening of the Sixth National Congress of Industrialists.

“The annual growth rate (of GDP) has been 7.2%, which makes this six-year term the highest in our history,” he stressed.

Likewise, he pointed out that the country’s industry had grown by 10% in the administration of Gustavo Díaz Ordaz as president, with which the manufacturing sector reached a GDP share of 28% and employed 24% of the economically active population. .

After leaving the presidency of Concamin, López Martínez headed the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) from 1979 to 1980 and also held a place in the then Mexican Council of Businessmen from 1962 to 1983.

“Having been and having participated in the life of the country in so many different times and situations of this type does not cease to be, on the one hand, an enormous responsibility; but on the other hand, at the end, one is left with the satisfaction of having made an effort to serve, as far as possible, the country “, reflected the industrial leader, according to the book One story, many lives, edited by Concamin.

