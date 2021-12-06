ReutersPolice fired tear gas and used water-throwing cars on Sunday to disperse protesters who threw cobblestones and fireworks at security agents, after a protest in Brussels against government-imposed restrictions due to Covid-19 turned violent

A few thousand protesters marched peacefully through the center of the Belgian capital to the neighborhood that houses the headquarters of the European Union institutions, where the demonstration came to an end.

At that point, a group of protesters wearing black hoods and chanting “liberte” (freedom) began throwing stones at the police, who reacted with tear gas and water trucks, according to images and reports from Reuters journalists present.

Protesters were protesting rules imposed in October that force people to show Covid-19 passes to access bars and restaurants.

“I cannot bear discrimination in any way, and now there is the vaccination pass that is discriminatory, the sanctions for (unvaccinated) caregivers that are also discriminatory, there is a mandatory vaccination that is directed towards us,” said a protester, martial arts teacher Alain Sienaort.

“That is discrimination, so we have to fight it. We do not want a dictatorship ”.

The protest followed new measures announced on Friday to curb one of the highest infection rates in Europe, including the mandatory use of masks for most primary school children and the extension of school holidays.

In late November, a much larger number of protesters clashed violently with the police in Brussels. That led to dozens of arrests, injuries to police officers and widespread property damage.

