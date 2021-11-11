Didi delivery man protect an alcohol bottle with bubble wrap so that it arrives safe and cold at its destination, and win over the consumer.

For many years now, home delivery food service had been present, mainly in fast food chains such as Domino’s, Burger King, Pizza Hot, Kentucky, etc., however, food delivery platforms appeared relatively recently , but they have achieved their effective positioning and global preference. Statista shows in his study on “The giants of online food ordering to conquer the world”That the main platforms that offer services of this type are Uber Eats, Just Eat, Take Away, Delivery Hero, Rappi, Glovo and Ifood; However, in addition to providing food, they can also be used to request medicines, drinks, books, among other types of requests or orders.

The delivery platforms They have shown their importance for the current consumer and in the restaurant industry, especially in times of pandemic. While the arrival of the covid affected different markets and businesses around the world, Uber, Rappi and other platforms that serve to deliver food from different restaurant chains to the consumer, saw a notable growth; According to Uber, Uber Eats managed to increase its revenues by 224 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, registering clear growth and demonstrating the effectiveness of these applications thanks to their quality and service.

A Twitter user has made a post showing that he requested a bottle of the brand’s gin Beefeater Through the application of Didi, but Distributor protects the bottle by wrapping it with bubble wrap, in addition to that in this way he managed to make the drink arrive cold.

Thanks @DiDi_Mexico No one had ever cared so much😌, they sent it cold and with bubble wrap 😋😋😋😘 pic.twitter.com/WjeTv15qC3 – turk inc (@rivas_av) November 8, 2021

Given this, the end consumer was happy with the service provided by the delivery man from Didi who surely protect the bottle from more than one consumer, for which he thanked the brand directly on social media.

If the brands and some workers have shown something, it is that high investments are not needed to provide good customer service and improve its image before the consumer, making them choose it over the competition.

We saw an example of these good experiences previously with the Uber driver, who, because he did not leave his dog alone at home, decided to take him “to work” with him, providing a good passenger travel experience with a simple but memorable action.

Provide good service In these types of applications, it can cause consumers to even “reward” employees with tips, in addition to “showing off” said service on social networks and showing the world these success stories so that more people choose to raise their quality of service to the customer and get the same benefits.

Remember that a satisfied customer is the best advertisement for a company, since he will share his experience with his family and acquaintances. According to Zendesk blog, in 2013 a study revealed that 84 percent of consumers trust more in those brands that have been recommended by their family or friends, having a greater reception over other advertising strategies that could even seem invasive and having as a conclusion that in the world of advertising the best thing is the quality, before the quantity.

