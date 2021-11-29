Researchers from the Cuautitlán School of Higher Studies (FES), led by David Quintanar Guerrero, generated a new proposal for protective microspheres of active ingredients to ingest drugs, in particular biotech, which earned them third place in the recent edition of the UNAM Program for the Promotion of Patenting and Innovation (PROFOPI). The goal is to be able to administer insulin by mouth.

“Our intention was, on the one hand, to avoid the pain and discomfort caused by the application of intramuscular or intravenous drugs, such as insulin, and to determine if the oral route can function as a conventional route of easier administration and greater protection for that medicine. The proposal provides an improvement in its supply and could become a universal form for its application, ”said the expert in Pharmaceutical Sciences.

It’s about the project “Pharmaceutical formulation for mucosal administration of materials and sensitive substances or mixtures thereof and process to obtain the same”, to prevent the active principles (eg peptides and proteins) from being degraded on their way to the patient’s bloodstream.

What does it consist of?

Quintanar Guerrero explained that the advantage of the proposed system, together with his collaborators David Lechuga Ballesteros, former academic of the FES Cuautitlán, and the graduate of the Master of Science, Diana Irene Contreras Ortiz, is that it only requires a spray dryer (spray- dry), which is now conventional equipment in the pharmaceutical industry and the protection system can be elaborated in two stages.

In the microspheres –common application at an industrial level for the release of biotechnological drugs– each microparticle of the formulation promotes the generation of a microenvironment at the site of contact between them and the intestinal mucosa, increases the resistance time of the active principle and potentiates absorption.

He indicated that the business sector has a need to generate dosage forms that work differently, in particular for new biotechnological molecules whose requirements are very different from traditional therapeutic molecules.

“With the emergence of what we call the nanotechnology wave, molecules begin to be formulated differently, mainly peptides and proteins, as occurs with vaccines.”

We are looking for a complete strategy to prevent this type of material from degrading orally. In this case, insulin was used as a biotechnological asset model, which was placed inside a microsphere coated with a polymer that gave resistance to the gastrointestinal tract, incorporating known methodologies. That is, an agent that would protect it from degradation and would not dissolve in the stomach, but in the intestine, “what we call a gastro-resistant or enteric system.”

Cause less discomfort to patients

The main intention of various research groups in the world is to seek strategies with which active agents, such as insulin, can be administered by other routes that are not as invasive as intramuscular and intravenous. From there ideas emerged, for example, enzyme or protease inhibitors, bioadhesive and unidirectional systems. In other words, they stick to the gastrointestinal tract region orally and on the mucosa only have contact with the absorption region.

Therefore, the main objective in this case is to protect the active principle from its degradation in the stomach, in such a way that when ingested it allows it to be absorbed.

“With this we try to avoid that the patient is all the time taking medication intramuscularly, which apart from being painful is uncomfortable for them.”

He explained that tests were performed on rats to measure blood sugar levels by using test strips, which allowed evaluating the efficiency of their system orally, and it was identified that it has a protection that provides certain bioavailability to the substance; that is, the amount that goes into the blood increases. The method is universal, it can be used for any biotechnology that requires protection.