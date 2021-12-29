Oncology.mx .-The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) belonging to the World Health Organization (WHO), estimates that the Colon and rectal cancer is the third most frequent in MexicoGiven this circumstance and to help reduce this rate, scientists from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) conducted a study in animal models by which they proved that cooked chickpea helps prevent this disease.

The project was carried out at the National School of Biological Sciences (ENCB) and with it she obtained a doctorate in Food Sciences Maria Stephanie Cid Gallegos, who explained that chickpea contains carbohydrates, proteins, lipids and bioactive compounds among which are some non-nutritional compounds (saponins and protease inhibitors) that can affect the nutritional value of the seed, but being inactivated or decreased by cooking in This research has shown a therapeutic effect at a preventive level.

Under the guidance of ENCB scientists Cristian Jiménez Martínez and Eduardo Madrigal Bujaidar, Dr. Cid Gallegos carried out the experiments, which consisted of administering 10 and 20% cooked chickpea flour to the rodents’ diet two weeks before chemically inducing colon cancer and continued for 14 more weeks with the treatment after they were caused the disease.

He detailed that they made an evaluation in animal models at three moments of the evolution of carcinogenesis: 1, 7 and 14 weeks after induction and at each stage they carried out analyzes with histological, histochemical, immunohistochemical and spectrophotometric techniques, after which found that cooking chickpea improves the concentration of macro and micronutrients; likewise, non-nutritional compounds are reduced or inactivated.

The young researcher stated that changes in the nutritional composition of chickpea favor disease prevention; specifically, the protective effect of diets with 20% chickpea substitution in rodents with colon cancer was evidenced in a greater reduction of tumors and a decrease in lipid and protein oxidation, as well as proliferation, oxidation and inflammation markers.

He highlighted that as there is a synergy between peptides (from proteins), antioxidants and non-nutritional compounds, the development of colon carcinogenesis is inhibited through mechanisms of action such as free radical trapping, arrest or arrest of the cell cycle, apoptosis (cell death) and the promotion of anti-inflammatory cytokines.

The doctor recommended reducing the intake of ultra-processed foods and including legumes such as chickpeas, foods that are produced in Mexican milpas (corn, squash, beans, chili), as well as increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables, with the purpose of maintain a healthy microbiota and as a consequence reduce the risk of colon cancer.

