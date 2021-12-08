Dust like water are elements that are difficult to fight at times, in the case of the first you can clean your house, your tables, your electrical appliances, in short, everything you can clean, and in a few days it is most likely let them have dust again. If you have one Xbox series x You will know that this can be a problem for heat dissipation. To protect it you can buy this cover that fits perfectly and it costs only 12 euros.

This dust cover is made with oxford cloth that in addition to protecting the console from dust, it repels water, what if you must do is that when you turn on the Xbox Series X you must remove the cover to avoid overheating. What’s more you also protect your console from scratches making it look just like when you bought it, like new or almost.

Although I recommend that you remove the case when you turn on the console if you are going to do something quick like transferring a file you can leave the case, since it has an opening where you can insert a USB drive or a USB cable. This case is for Xbox Series X console, not compatible with Xbox Series S, it is also a product recommended by Amazon (Amazon´s Choice).

Reading feedback from buyers are very satisfied with the case because greatly protects the console both in its digital version and with the disc reader. The cover fits well, that is, not too tight or too loose so that it is not difficult to remove or cover it.

Last updated on 2021-10-29. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Having a case like this that protects your Xbox Series X is something that in the long run you will appreciate because the inside and outside of the console will be much cleaner than without it. the fabric is very well sewn to prevent the passage of dust and even water. Another advantage is that this way you will not have to take the console to the technician so many times a year to open it and clean it, so that way you already save a lot of money.

And so far the article about this product or accessory that will help the console not get dirty and not overheat due to dust on its fans. For 12 euros it seems that it is a reasonable purchaseIf you buy it, tell us about your experience of the product, as this will help other users who are looking for a product like that for theirs to make the decision.

