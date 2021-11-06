Oncology.mx .-Specialists from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) made a call to promote a culture of prevention among men to detect prostate, testicle and penis cancer in a timely manner, and to attend a medical check-up periodically to take care of their Health.

In this sense, the doctor Samuel rivera rivera, a medical oncologist from the Division of Adult Oncology, Coordination of Oncology Care, commented that these diseases, typical of men, when detected at an early stage can be curable.

Regarding prostate cancer, Dr. Rivera reported that, in Mexico, between 6 or 7 out of 10 men are detected in an advanced stage, a stage where this condition is controllable, but cannot be cured.

He stressed that this disease causes more than 7 thousand deaths a year, especially in men over 60 years of age, a mortality that is comparable to the number of deaths caused by breast cancer in women.

He commented that Mexicans “unfortunately we are not very fond of coming to check us”And they only go to the doctor when they begin to have discomfort such as urinary disturbances: urinary urgency, frequent visits to the bathroom at night, pain or burning and bleeding, or even these last symptoms, also when having sexual intercourse.

The medical oncologist explained that when these alterations occur, the doctor has to review the patient, since many of these problems can be due to an infection, or the natural growth of the prostate with age, in which case, only the professional of health can define the most appropriate behavior to follow.

He specified that it is advisable to go to the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) with the Family Doctor or to the PrevenIMSS Module to initiate a review that “many of the times it can be due to a benign problem and not cancer”.

He mentioned that when prostate cancer has developed more and has sent tumor seeds to other structures of the body, called metastases, the symptoms can be bone pain and a fracture can be generated in any of them, but when it is in the spine it causes compression of the spinal cord, which will cause the person to stop walking, or have functional alterations that prevent them from urinating or having a normal bowel movement.

He explained that of the total number of men with cancer, one in three has prostate cancer, and in order to increase the detection of patients at an early stage, the recommendation is that men with risk factors attend their examination for prostate cancer detection from the age of 40; while in people without risk factors they should go from 45 years onwards.

The IMSS specialist specified that the most important factors of prostate cancer are: age, having first-degree male relatives who have developed this disease, or even those who have had relatives with other cancers, such as breast or pancreas, or being of African descent . Other factors common to other cancers such as diet, obesity, sedentary lifestyle and smoking, also have an influence.

Regarding testicular cancer, he indicated that it occurs in young people, in ages ranging from adolescence to early adulthood, especially in those under 35 years of age, although it can also occur in a second peak, around 60 years. One of the best-defined risk factors is cryptorchidism, which is the non-descent, during the development of the child within the mother, from the testicle to the scrotal bag, although only 1 in 10 patients with this cancer have this antecedent.

He recommended that young people know their body, how their sexual organs develop, and in case of detecting an anomaly, they should communicate it to their parents, if they are adolescents, and go to their Family Doctor for a professional assessment. It is important that parents encourage communication and trust in their children to act early in case of having a problem of this type.

The oncologist added that in the case of advanced patients they can also be treated and cured; In this case, the disease can lodge in the retroperitoneum ganglia, which is the area that is located behind the stomach and in front of the spinal column, the lungs, the brain or other organs.

He argued that a multidisciplinary team made up of oncologists, urologists, radiation oncologists, among others, treat this disease at all stages, but ideally it is detected early and managed in time to have a greater probability of cure.

Regarding penile cancer, the doctor Samuel Rivera indicated that this disease is not one of the most frequent cancers in men, but it is an equally important health problem and depends mainly on the sexual habits of the person, mainly associated with some factors such as Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection which is related to having sex with multiple unprotected partners and poor hygiene habits.

He stressed that cancer appears in people over 50 years of age, but in the same way it can appear in younger men because “inappropriate sexual habits can predispose to an earlier onset”.

He explained that if this disease occurs, a resection of the tumor must be done for its treatment, and when the cancer is advanced it may require a surgical procedure, where the penis is removed and sometimes a treatment with radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The recommendations of Dr. Samuel Rivera can be seen in the following video:

DZ