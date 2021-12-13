What is prospective?

According to the OECD, it is the set of systematic attempts to observe in the long term the future of science, technology, economy and society with the purpose of identifying emerging technologies that are likely to produce the greatest economic and / or social benefits.

Gaston Berger, one of the founders of the discipline, defines it as the science that studies the future in order to understand and influence it.

Michel Godet, an expert in strategic foresight, describes it as the reflection to illuminate the present action with the light of possible futures.

Hougues de Jouvenel, Honorary President of Futuribles International, does not qualify it as a prophecy or prediction; the prospective, he says, invites us to consider the future as something to do, instead of seeing it as something that would be decided and the only thing left to do was discover the mystery.

Today, the most shocking question we are beginning to hear is: What’s next for Mexico in 2022? There will be biased analysis. Be careful with them, but above all, be careful with contaminating expectations because perceptions can lead us to a reality that no one really wants.

The prospective usually considers four scenarios: the trend (everything remains the same), the optimistic (if we do such things we can do better), the pessimistic (we will do worse) and the catastrophic (the least desired).

“To look forward, you have to be very objective, whether to confirm your point of view or not, so it doesn’t get in the way of hearing the other,” explains Ramón Santoyo, president of the World Future Society Mexican Chapter. “In the end, the scenarios get mixed up, especially the first three.”

The 2022 agenda is already marked with certain events. The day for the ratification of AMLO’s mandate, inflationary pressures, the inauguration of the Felipe Ángeles airport, but for these and other events we require a 360º look, which allows us the possibility of avoiding bad evaluations and making worse decisions.

“In time there is one very important thing: people’s perceptions illuminate the stages,” says Ramón Santoyo. “In prospective, perception is important; It is not only the facts, but what you think, what you say, what you see or what you are attentive or distracted. Everything can go up or down, with perception ”.

There are perceptions that are already well sown, so the challenge is to know how we stop feeding them. On that depends, to a certain extent, the development of 2022. We already know that the revocation of the mandate will polarize, that the ignorance of the institutions will persist, that the radicalization will be sustained, that the bet is that we all end up fed up with everything. The prospective could help us not to fall into these networks.