Carlos Mattos in Spain (National Police)

Around noon this Tuesday, November 30, a letter was known by means of which businessman Carlos Mattos, in judicial process for delivering millionaire bribes to judges of the Republic so that they would rule in his favor in a business lawsuit, expressed his intention to reach an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office. However, that entity seems not to be willing to dialogue.

“It is my wish, as it always has been, to reach a preliminary agreement with the Attorney General’s Office and terminate this process in advance”, Says in his letter the accused today with the bribery charges for giving or offering.

Later, he goes on to speak of “adverse circumstances” that have not allowed the two parties to reach a deal, such as distance. In that sense, It should be remembered that the businessman left the country in 2018 for Spain, where he is nationalized, as soon as the serious investigations against him began.

Likewise, he alluded to health problems that “generated a catheterization for cardiovascular accident, pre-infarction, hiptus ”, in its great majority treaties, precisely, in the European country.

However, he reiterated his “wish and on my part all the efforts that I have always expressed to finalize this preliminary agreement, decision that I have had clear from the first moment. Therefore I will be waiting to hear what the legal possibilities would be of said pre-agreement and principle of opportunity, once known and discussed with my trusted advocate for later, propose what best suits both legal interests “.

However, information released tonight by the newspaper El Tiempo and W Radio indicate that the Prosecutor’s Office will not accept Mattos’s proposal, basically because the prosecuting body has sufficient evidence to obtain a conviction, which in other words means that the employer does not have information that may be relevant to the process and that I can buy you a sentence reduction.

According to the Colombian newspaper, that institution you already have an official notification ready that should reach the former congressman in the course of this week.

It is worth remembering that the entire scandal broke out after it was determined that Mattos paid at least $ 2.6 billion to two judges in Bogotá and several officials of the judicial branch, to get them to fail precautionary measures in favor of the Hyundai Colombia Automotriz company, chaired by the businessman. Mattos committed the same crime a second time with the same objective.

This company controlled the sale of the South Korean brand’s vehicles in Colombia until 2016, year in which the manufacturer granted the rights to Neocorp, NeoHyundai’s Colombian subsidiary, which in turn is part of the Eljuri business group, one of the most powerful conglomerates in Ecuador. The latter also owns since 2001 the importer MetroKia, in charge of this brand in Colombian territory; and JAC since 2013.

His seizure of Hyundai resulted in a tough lawsuit with Mattos, who began by denouncing said group before the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce, without releasing the possession of the representation of Hyundai, at the point of bribes and judicial plays.

First of all, it would have paid at least $ 2.5 billion between 2015 and 2016 several judicial officials and Judge Reinaldo Huertas to divert a lawsuit against Hyundai towards the dispatch of the latter, so that it would fail precautionary measures in favor of the former and order that the South Korean manufacturer could not do business in Colombia with anyone different.

When the case progressed and Neocorp continued to seek representation for the automotive brand in Colombia, Mattos responded with a new set of guardianships, for Judge Ligia del Carmen Hernández to order an inspection of a subsidiary within her jurisdiction. To do this, he paid him at least $ 100 million. However, the latter was discovered by the Prosecutor’s Office and in 2019 received a two-year prison sentence.

With the investigations started in 2018, the businessman left the country for Spain, starting an intense bid for his extradition.

This was finally first approved in February this year and delayed multiple times both for appeals filed by the defense of the employer, as well as for health losses that he has been experiencing.

Everything changed on October 6 when the authorities of the European country finally They were captured when he was preparing to appear in a summons at the National Court of Spain. Thus, and with all the paperwork approved since the beginning of the year, the Spanish justice finished the final green light for the transfer to Colombia on November 3. Mattos was sent to Colombia on November 17 and since then he has been in La Picota prison in Bogotá.

KEEP READING:

The Gilinskis go for the GEA: now they want to buy shares in Sura

Do not forget: from December 1, the new dialing for landlines and cell phones in Colombia enters into force