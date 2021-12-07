Prosecutor’s Office requests speed in the clarification of the crime of a social leader in Córdoba

From Montería, the Attorney General of the Nation, Daisy hair, informed that his office continues with the accompaniment of the investigations that are being followed by the crime of Maria del Pilar Hurtado Montaño who was murdered on June 21, 2019 in front of one of her children when she was walking near the 9 de Agosto neighborhood in the urban area of Tierralta.

The prosecutor demanded speedy investigations in order to establish if there was participation of public officials, by omission or action, in this violent act.

“What we did was request that somehow rapid progress be made, with surveillance from Bogotá, so that it can be clearly determined what happened, who acted and whether or not public officials participated in this murder”, Said the senior official at the opening of the Regional Space for the Promotion of the Rights of Social Leaders in the capital of Córdoba.

Cabello reinforced this message to those attending the event: “we can not allow no social leader is affected in the legal and legitimate exercise of defense of human rights in their community”.

Woman implicated in the murder of community leader María del Pilar Hurtado will pay 22 years in prison / OFFICE OF THE NATION

The news of the death of Maria del Pilar Hurtado generated a huge rejection by the whole country, as the murder ‘in cold blood’ had serious claims from human rights organizations at the international level, after knowing a heartbreaking video in which his 8-year-old son cried inconsolably next to his mother’s corpse minutes after being shot and killed by two men who escaped on a motorcycle.

The victim had four children and two of them witnessed the moment in which the bullets ended the life of their mother. According to what was said at the time, María del Pilar was about to start her work when she was attacked leaving her home in Tierralta, Córdoba.

Due to these facts, the Second Criminal Court of the Specialized Circuit of Montería (Córdoba), imposed on María Angélica Gómez Isidro, alias Paraca Loca or Yesenia, a sentence of 22 years, 7 months and 20 days in prison, upon being found guilty of the crimes of aggravated homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime; and manufacture, trafficking, possession or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition aggravated.

According to the prosecution, the investigations showed that Gómez Isidro was a member of the substructure Javier Yépez Cantero of the ‘Clan del Golfo’, and was in charge of providing the exact location of the leader to the material perpetrators of the homicide.

As established by the authorities, the 34-year-old community leader worked in defense of displaced persons and had received different threats from the criminal organization led by Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, aka Otoniel, for the social work that he exercised in that territory.

It should be remembered that, after several months of follow-up, ‘Paraca Loca’ was captured by the National Police of Montería (Córdoba) in July 2020 and since then she was held in a prison. The sentence is of first instance and the legal remedies proceed against it.

