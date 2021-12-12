These are the proposals for new taxes that are included in the regulations for possible income for the year 2022, which were sent by the City Government to the capital’s Congress.

Possible new taxes are included in various modifications to the Tax Code:

Reform of article 164, which proposes to reform the third paragraph to expand the collection of the lodging tax and establish a joint obligation to property owners to encourage the payment of said tax;

Modification to article 307 TER, which creates a new tax on delivery services managed through technological platforms; Y

Reform article 134 to impose a tax on artistic, musical, sports, bullfighting, cinematographic, theatrical or cultural activities, acts, events or exhibitions in a digital way.

Confederación Patronal de la República Mexicana, (Coparmex), Mexico City indicates in this regard that the aforementioned proposals for new taxes are inopportune, contrary to the spirit of economic reactivation and incoherent Regarding the purposes expressed by the city government itself in favor of employment and productive activity.

If applied, they will be a new brake on the incipient and slow recovery of jobs and productive activity in the City, which shows serious lags with what is happening in the country. For example, just a week ago, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) realized how Mexico City ranks among the two worst states in the employment rates of the Economically Active Population.

Regarding the possible new taxes, its problems are explained below:

Regarding article 164 that proposes to expand the collection of the tax on lodging and establish a joint obligation to property owners, we point out that tourism and lodging activity has been one of those that suffered the most from the confinement measures derived from the Covid pandemic. 19.

As of August of this year, the average occupancy for the City was 27%, well below the levels of 70% prior to the pandemic. This caused a drop in tax collection to levels below half of what was collected in 2018 and 2019; In addition, formal jobs in the temporary accommodation sector in the pre-pandemic stage were 37 thousand jobs, while as of October there are 26 thousand, that is, 30% of formal jobs have yet to be recovered that were lost in this sector.

Therefore, the proposal recently made by COPARMEX CDMX seeks to eliminate the lodging tax during the year 2022, having an impact on the loss of collection of 345 million pesos approximately, but compensated with the recovery of formal jobs, product of campaigns and the establishment of the tax the following year.

Regarding the modification to article 307 TER, which creates a new tax on delivery services managed through technological platforms, we point out that the food preparation and service sector had an occupation of 156 thousand formal jobs before the pandemic and that, as a consequence of it, 49 thousand jobs were lost in said sector as of March of this year; This implied a loss of 32% of the jobs generated in this activity.

Currently, many of the jobs recovered have been due to innovation through the use of technological platforms, through which people have been employed in small and medium-sized establishments, which they have undertaken as personal or family projects to survive. This tax is contrary to the welfare of the families of the Capital.

Regarding the reform to article 134 that imposes a tax on artistic, cultural, sports and entertainment activities, in the same way, before the pandemic, recreational and leisure services employed 58 thousand formal employees registered with the IMSS and as of March 2021, almost 14 thousand jobs were lost in said sector, that is, a loss of almost a quarter of the jobs held.

In this regard, there was also a loss in the collection of this tax. Only in the fourth quarter of the year before the pandemic did the activities of entertainment and sporting events generate a fiscal spill for the local treasury of 280 million pesos, an amount much higher than what is intended to be collected in 2022, since the lowest point of collection was in the second quarter of 2020, when only 1.5 million pesos were collected for these activities.

COPARMEX CDMX considers that, contrary to the proposal of the City Government, this tax should be temporarily eliminated by 2022, which will allow the capital to recover the vitality of the tourist, cultural and sports vocation of the Capital and rescue jobs. formalities that families require so much.

It is essential to remember that the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic caused Mexico City to lose 233,000 jobs at its peak; although 98 thousand have been recovered, as of October of this year we still lacked for recovering 135 thousand jobs, mainly in the sectors of services for companies, people and the home, as well as in the transformation industry, according to data from the Mexican Institute of Social Security.

It is clear that the City Government requires resources to address the various problems of the Capital, however, one of the central axes of the public policies to be implemented must be the boost to the generation of formal jobs, economic recovery and greater dynamism to local activities and, with it, social welfare.

